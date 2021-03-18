Artrie Mae Smith Trice transitioned to be with Lord on March 17, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born July 23, 1925. In the Troy Community in Pontotoc County to the late John and Luvada Ward Smith. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist M.B. Church in Verona. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, her passion was helping others and gardening. She was a member of the Heroines of Jericho Queen Elizabeth Court#124. She was united in Holy Wedlock to the Late Gary C. Trice on December 21, 1947. She was a graduate of Siggers High School in 1948. In this union three children were born. The late Jewel Trice Bailey, Gary Wayne Trice, and Peggy Trice Long. She was employed at Hunter Sadler for many years, and after leaving there she worked at Arvin Industry until they closed. Then she began working at Aircap where she later retired in the early 90's. Her memory will be cherished by her children, Gary W. Trice (Almeta), Peggy T. Long (John III), and son in law Arvell Bailey. Special children, Virgina Hodges, Larry Riley, Jessie Shells, and Willie Locket. Her grandchildren, Shenna C. Cook, Katrinka C. Trice, John L. Long, and Andrew C. Long. 9 Great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. 2 special nephews, Willie George and Johnny Smith. Along with a host of other nieces and nephews. Special Caregiver Margie Townsend. A walk-thru visitation will be held at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. followed by a graveside service at the Verona Cemetery at 3:00 P.M. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com
