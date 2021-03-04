Lois Ann Trice, 72 passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Tupelo, MS. Lois, the oldest daughter born to Perry and Mary Eliza Bluitt Trice Sr., on June 6, 1948 in Tupelo, MS. She attended school in Tupelo until the death of her mother then she moved to Verona, MS to live with her grandparent's this is where she attended Mary C. Wade and Siggers High School in Shannon, MS., later relocating back to Tupelo, she attended George Washington Carver High School. Lois, was blessed to have one (1) child, Charlotte Trice Copeland, two (2) grandchildren whom she adored, Gary Copeland II and Kaitlin Copeland, one (1) precious great grand baby, Kamila Copeland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Mary Eliza Trice Sr., (3) brothers, Perry Trice Jr., James Como Trice, Ben Gardner; (3) sister, Donna Mae Trice Allen, Johnnie Sue Vaughn Pounds and Dezzie Mae Vaughn. As the Matriach to her younger siblings, and Mama, Grandmama, Auntie, Big Mama, Boss Lady to her nieces and nephews her latest title GG (great grandmama) that she was so proud of. She attended Cross Pointe Ministries Church of Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: her daughter, Charlotte Trice Copeland of the home; two grandchildren Gary Copeland II, and Kaitlin Copeland; one great granddaughter, Kamila Copeland; nine brothers, Dr. John (Teresa) Trice of Chicago, IL, Mayor Robert (Tamara) Trice of Verona, MS, Curtis (Jacqueline) Trice of Memphis, TN, Michael Trice, George Vaughn of Tupelo, MS, Glen (Josephine) Trice of Verona, MS, James (Cynthia) Vaughn of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Calvin (Cederia) Vaughn of Saltillo, MS and Willie (Marilyn) Vaughn of St. Louis, MO; five sisters, Alma Trice (Willie) Allen, Gloria Gates, Annie Vaughn and Felecia Cole of Tupelo, MS, Bobbie Jean (John) Osborne of Shannon, MS; one sister in law Alice Faye Hunt Trice of Palmetto, MS, two special nieces that she raised in her home; Kenna Trice & Curtisa Trice Long; nieces and nephews who were like her own children and loved her as such; Daphne Allen (Kenneth) Gillian, Robert Curtis (Bridgette) Allen, Judge Willie C. Allen, Jerry Allen, Ken Trice, Robert Trice II, and Jaz Trice (Darrell) Buchanan; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is Committed and Honored to serve the Trice Family. Lois Ann Trice Memorial Service will be held privately, online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com
