Navaro Trice, 27, passed away Thursday, April 08, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, 1148 Madison Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 4-6pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

