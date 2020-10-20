HAMILTON -- Mary Trimble, 81, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Home in Hamilton. Services will be on Sat, Oct 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

