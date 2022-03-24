Elizabeth Triplett, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born December 2, 1952 to the late Aaron Gray and the late Mary B Schribner Gray. She was a member of Columbus First Baptist Church. She was an accomplished scholar. She graduated from Mississippi University for Women in 1975. She earned bachelors degrees in Social Work and Political Science, a master's degree in Social Work and a Paralegal Degree. She was also accepted to the University of Mississippi law school which she declined. She founded the Itawamba Learning Center in 2010 to teach adults to read, prepare for their GEDs, and also tutor students. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Alan Triplett of Fulton and her cousin, Gaither (Bubba) Bell of Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Mary Gray. A private graveside memorial service was held on March 20th. Senter Funeral Directors was in charge of services and online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
