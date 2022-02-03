Judy Fay Morton Triplett, age 63, resident of Pontotoc County departed this life on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an brief illness. A Private Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Triplett will be at the Graveside in the Old Union Cemetery at Shannon, MS. Funeral arrangements will be provided by the New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A native of Tallahassee, FL and a Christian, Mrs. Triplett was the much loved wife of Joseph Cameron Triplett for over 40 Years. She was a homemaker and also served as a caretaker for family members as long as health permitted. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Joseph C. Triplett II of Pontotoc, her sister, Mary Ann Card of Shuqualak, MS, her brother, Eddie Morton of Louisville, MS, and two grandaughters, Marybeth Triplett and Addyson Triplett. Rather than flowers, the family request that memorials be directed to Mississippi Epileptic Foundation, 5 Old River Place, Suite 105 Jackson, MS 39202. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Triplett family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
