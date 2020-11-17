Rosezette Troope, 94, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at McNairy Care Center in Selmer, TN. Services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.

