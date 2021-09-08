Donita Searcy Trotter, 66, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Booneville, MS and was owner of an insurance agency. Donita was a member of Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS. Services will be Friday, September 10, 1 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ with Bro. David Conley and Daniel Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband - Mike Trotter; one son - Tyler Burton (Brittany); a step-son - Scott Trotter (Ashley); six grandchildren - Lawson, Kaki, Tryce, Cash, Natalie and Brinley; two brothers - Harold Searcy (Mary) and Gene Searcy (Deb); one niece - Jacqulin Deaton; one nephew - Anthony Searcy (Anna) and great-nieces and nephew - Tonna Smith, Taylor Gardner and Miller Searcy. She was preceded in death by a son - Bret Burton and her parents, Jack and Mittie Harris Searcy. Pallbearers will be Anthony Searcy, Kerry Moody, Jimmy Moody, Don Mitchell, Don Hall and Greg Collier. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Burton, Ghannon Burton, Tommy Moody, Robert Cashion, Jerry Crowe and Steve Ratliff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 6-9 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ.
