ABERDEEN -- Elvis Troupe, 63, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, Oct 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct 16, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen, MS. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.

