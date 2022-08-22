Lisa Renee Trout, 59, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at home in Belmont. She was born on July 31, 1963 in Baldwyn, to William "Dickie" Richard Wallace & Janice Rebecca Martin Patten. Ms. Trout graduated from Booneville High School. She worked in factories and the service industry. She was a Baptist by faith, and enjoyed fishing, cooking, reading and jigsaw puzzles. She is survived by: her son, Chad (Brittany) of Marietta; her daughter Sophia "Nikki" Richards of Fishers, Indiana; two sisters, Rebecca Haley (Terry) of Fishers, Indiana, Sabrina Foster (Robert) of Thrasher; a grandson, Dawson Trout of Marietta; two granddaughters, Avery Trout of Marietta, Madison Richards of Fishers, Indiana; four nieces, Malia Haley, Talisha Robinson, Kelsey Swinford, and Brooke Roberson; two nephews, Corey Haley and Timmy Roberson. She was preceded in death by her parents and the father of her children, Eddie Trout. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 23, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 24 at 2:00 P.M. at the Booneville Funeral Home. The place of burial will be at the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
