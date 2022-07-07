Mr. Larry Joe Trulove, 78, passed away on July 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Larry was born on October 17, 1943, in Red Bay, Alabama, to the late Horace and Retha Trulove. Larry worked in the construction business for 47 years. He was a hard working man. He worked, took a break, and while on break, he was working on something else. He especially loved to work on his backhoe. He loved his family and his canine companion, Buddy. He enjoyed crappie fishing. He would help anyone, day or night. He was a phone call away. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Larry married Phyllis Boyd Trulove on September 20, 1968, in West Point. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2016. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley Johnson, Kathleen Vuvokvich, Marge Hatfield, Carolyn Gwathney and a brother, Gary Trulove. Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim Sallee officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Cedar Bluff. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his two daughters, Jo Ann Trulove of Cedar Bluff and Laura McKee (Toby) of Maben: one son, Richie Hartwig (Samantha) of Cedar Bluff: seven grandchildren; Courtney LeAnn Walker, Jessica McKee McCarter (Kolby), Josie McKee Estes (Jared), Joseph Kale McKee (Courtney), Josish McKee, Tim Hartwig (Blakely) and Amber Hartwig Eads (Zack), seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Runell Davis, one brother, Junior Trulove and his Canine Companion: Buddy. Pallbearers will be Jo Ann Trulove, Tim Hartwig, Joseph McKee, Josiah McKee, Kolby McCarter, and Jared Estes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Shannon, Eddie Bock, Bro. Doss and the Prayer Meeting Gang. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the donor's charity of choice. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
