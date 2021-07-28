Mr. Don Trumble, age 74 and Mrs. Norma Trumble, age 73 of Newcomb, TN passed away five days apart. Don on July 22,2021 and Norma on July 27, 2021. They had a never-ending love for each other and their children. Don served 22 years in the Navy and was deployed on three tours in Vietnam. He was dedicated to his country and family. Don and Norma were eternal soulmates and Norma was very dedicated to her children and family. Don was preceded in death by parents, Loran and Katherine Trumble, and brother, Robert Trumble. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, York and Margaret Dulany; brother, Mark, and sister, Tammy. They are survived by their children, Ron, Sean, Kenny, Patrick, Don, Kristy, Heather, and Geneva, 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sisters, Robbie and Jackie also survive Norma. Family and friends will meet Monday at East Tennessee Veterans' Cemetery at 12:15 pm for a 12:30 pm committal service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com Weaver Funeral Home 5815 Western Ave. Knoxville, TN 37921
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.