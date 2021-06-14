Amory - Clara Jean Stanford Tubb, 82, met her Savior face to face on Friday, June 11, 2021. Born in Bigbee, MS, on August 4, 1938, she was a daughter to the later Virgil Clifton Stanford and Una Noe Stanford. Jean grew up in a large family, having six brother and five sisters. She attended Bigbee School and learned at an early age the importance of family. She worked for 15 years as a Seamstress for Monroe Trousers yet her main career in life was being a homemaker. On a double date, she met the love of her life, Russell J. Tubb. They were married on June 29, 1956 and together they were blessed by God with four children. A caring Christian woman, Jean was a long time member of Gregory Chapel Baptist Church. Her faith in Jesus Christ and her family meant the world to her. Her church's growth and outreach gave her great joy. She really enjoyed listening to any artist who sang Gospel music. Jean always set a great example for her family by living a life of love and always doing for others. She definitely believed that cleanliness was next to godliness and her family was blessed to have such a wonderful woman in their lives. In her free time, she liked to visit with both Eloise Shields and Bonnie Tate as well as go shopping with Lavelle Collums, especially at Belks Department Store. Every Friday, like clockwork, Jean would always get her hair done so that she was ready for the weekend. Of all her activities, she enjoyed cooking and visiting with her family most of all. She made incredible homemade macaroni and cheese and her family always felt her great love when they were around her. Words fall short in describing all that she meant to her family and friends. She touched many lives and the memories made through the years will be cherished for generations. Left behind to cherish her are her daughter, Teresa Johnson (Jimmy), Amory; son, Cliff Tubb (Lisa), Amory; grandchildren, Lori Tubb, Amanda Jones (Brian), Lindsey Best (T.J.), Alex Tubb, and Russ Johnson; great-grandchildren, Cameron Franklin (Allen), Paige Tubb, Silas Sloan, Shea Sloan, Harley Tubb, Ramsey Best, Alba Jane Jones, Heath Tubb, Jep Jones, Rae Rhodes Best, Jaycee Best, and Austyn Best; great-great-grandchild, Hudson Luke Franklin; brother, Harold Stanford (Wanda), Citrus Springs, FL; many nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Hattie Smith and Terersa Westbrook; special Hospice nurses, Jessica and Camille. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell; son, Warren Tubb; daughter, Amanda Dawn Tubb; grandson, Luke Tubb; brothers, Doc, J.D., Dale, Junior, and Joe Stanford; sisters, Flora Seals, Ollie Bell Parham, Myrtle Cantrell, Dean Thompson, and Dorothy Pickle. Her celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Clinton Worthey and Bro. Justin Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park with Pallbearers being her nephews and Patrick Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Tubb, Russ Johnson, Silas Sloan, Ramsey Best, Heath Tubb, Jep Jones, and Hudson Franklin. Visitation for friends will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, 5159 West Main St, Tupelo, MS 38803
