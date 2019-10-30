AMORY -- Kaye Richardson Tubb, 83, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Traceway Manor in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.