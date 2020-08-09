Murrell Thomas Tubb, 78, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born July 23, 1942 in Monroe County to John Nicholas Tubb and Eva Jewel Murrell Tubb. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. Murrell spent many years in the Hatley and Aberdeen Public School Districts as a teacher, coach and counselor. He was past President and member of the Lions Club and a member of River Bend Baptist Church. Mr. Tubb had a heart for missions and traveled to Honduras, Alaska and many states in between. He participated in innumerable World Changers Projects mentoring young people and ministering to those in need. He was a recipient of 4-H Alumni Award, commendation for support and inspiration to Haughton House, Jaycees recognition of contributions to the field of Education, Mississippi State Dept. of Education Significant Service in Compensatory Education and instrumental in starting GED Classes for jail inmates. A Service for family and close friends will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at River Bend Baptist Church with Dr. Roy McHenry and Dr. Gregg Thomas officiating. There will be a private family burial in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Rita Reedy Tubb of Aberdeen; three daughters Amber Imel (Bud) of Aberdeen, Ginger Brown of Mobile, AL and Meg Johnson (Shane) of Tuscumbia, AL; one step-daughter Mary Helen Ruffin (Charles) of Amory, MS; Grandchildren Shelby Britt (Dennis), Paige Imel, Jewel McMullen, Pvt Nicholas Brown, Dorothy Rose Brown and Grayson Reed Ruffin and one great grandchild Aubrie Britt. He was preceded in death by his parents John Nicholas Tubb and Eva Jewel Tubb and one grandson Noah Gregory Ruffin. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Puckett, Wayne Faulkner, Jerry Smothers, Jimmy Lee Lusk, Paul Pate and Roy Hazzle. Honorary Pallbearer will be Eddie Harris. The family asked that Covid restrictions, mask and social distancing be adhered to. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
