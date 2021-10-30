Russell Dwayne Tubb, 61, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. He was born in Amory on November 8, 1960 to Charles Preston and Delana Thompson Tubb. He attended school in Hatley and the Vo-Tech in Amory. Russell was a master carpenter and if he could think it, he could build it. He was respected for his attention to detail and perfection in anything he did. He gave 110% in everything. He was a master gardener as well and could grow anything. Russell was a veteran of the US Army and was a true patriot who was proud of his country. He loved to discuss politics and was very vocal in his ideals. He enjoyed disc golf, motorcycles, and cooking. Russell loved lived and was a man who had countless friends who he would do anything for. He was a member of the Becker Baptist Church. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Forward Church in Amory with Bro. Greg Huguley officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. He is survived by one son, Russell Allen Tubb of Nettleton; one daughter, Rachel Stacy (Adam) of Amory; three brothers, Richard Tubb (Wanda) of Amory, Robert Tubb of Aberdeen, and Randal Tubb of Amory; one sister, Regina Bohn of Hamilton; his father, Charles Tubb of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Madelyn Stacy and Hunter Stacy; several aunts and uncles; a host of cousins; special friends, Dee and Bob Prisock and Tyler Oswalt. He was preceded in death by his mother; his stepmother, Ruth Tubb; grandchildren, Dalton Stacy and Hannah Stacy; his uncle, Ellis Tubb; and his grandparents. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
