Amory - Sarah "Jean" Tubb, 91, the last of her immediate family, passed away at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS, on September 15, 2022. She began her new life in Heaven where she had a sweet reunion with the ones she missed dearly. She was born on August 10, 1931, in Amory, MS to the late Ward Howell and Sue "Hughes" Howell. Jean was born and raised in Monroe County, with three other siblings, and she attended Amory High School. She eventually moved far west to California. She started a career at National Cash Register in Escondido, California where she was a valued employee. She worked for many years and was promoted as far as a Test Board Inspector for the company. Later in life, she moved back to Monroe County, where she enjoyed retirement, her family, and living a slower paced life. A beautiful woman, Jean was blessed by God with three children, a supportive husband, and many wonderful grandchildren and extended family. Jean was fun loving and always willing to help those in need. She cared about her family and friends dearly and always enjoyed attending North Boulevard Christian Church. In her free time, she loved gardening, especially growing beautiful ferns and painting ceramics. Most of all, Jean was good at rolling a strike at the bowling alley. She enjoyed the thrill and challenge of bowling and during her lifetime, she bowled many perfect 300 point games. To her family and close friends, the memories made with Jean are priceless. They will forever remember her kindness and love. Left behind to cherish the memories of her are her daughters, Lisa Denise Martinez, Las Vegas, Karen Sue Tubb, Amory; grandchildren, Richard Salinas, Stephen Geanetos, Jean Salinas and Sarah Lomboy; great-grandchildren, Bodhi Brown, Jude Salinas, James Salinas, Ruthclaire Salinas, and Omar Marquez; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; son, Delbert Ward Tubb; brother, Robert Ward Howell; sisters, Eleanor Roberts and Peggy Joyce Howell and many extended family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. Kraig Birchfield officiating. Burial will following at Hatley Cemetery, with Pallbearers being Richard Salinas, Stephen Geanetos, Monty Roberts, Neil Roberts and Kirk Howell. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
