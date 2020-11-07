Ellis John Tubbs went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the oldest son of Preston and Wilmer Lee Owings Tubb of the Quincy Community. He graduated valedictorian of his class of 1951 from Becker High School. He graduated from Itawamba Junior College, received his Bachelor of Science degree in education, his administrative degree and AAA certificate in Psychology from Mississippi State University. He taught social studies at Sikeston High School in Sikeston, MO; taught social studies, driver's education, junior high basketball coach and assistant principal of Hatley High School. He had served principal of Lumber City School in Lumber City, GA, principal of Plains High School in Plains, GA where he became good friends with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter who would later become the 39th president; also, Billy Carter (Sybil) and their mother, Ms. Lillian Carter. He served as principal of Candler County High School in Metter, GA; and for his last 17 years, he was assistance superintendent of Monroe County Schools under the direction of Mr. Winslow Cox and Mr. Edwin Hathcock. Overall, he retired with 43 years in education and then spent the next 7 years as an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed country and blue grass music, Atlanta Braves Baseball, and MSU football and basketball. He and his family loved camping and visiting interesting places in 45 of the 50 states. He had previously served as vice president of National Camper and Hikers of Mississippi; and was able to tour Canada several times, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland. Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Don McCain officiating. Everyone is invited to attend the committal service at Hatley Cemetery near the noon hour. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Mary Elizabeth Parish Tubbs of Hatley; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Hood (Billy) of Amory and Sandra Barnett of Amory; 3 sons, Jeffrey Tubbs of Amory, Michael Tubbs (Cindy) of Hatley, and Steven Tubbs of the Quincy Community; grandchildren, Jennifer Webb (Keith), Joe Carter (Mandi) of, Danielle Tubbs, Daniel Tubbs (Brittany), John Tubbs, Alex Tubbs, and Chase Tubbs. 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Tubb of Caledonia and Doyle Tubb (Joyce) of Charleston, MS; two sisters, Virginia Gregory (W.H.) of Smithville and Linda Butler (Dexter) of Amory; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Sharon Martindale; sister-in-law, Ruth Tubb; and brother-in-law, Luther Christian. Pallbearers will be Joe Carter, Daniel Tubbs, Chase Tubbs, Alex Tubbs, John Tubbs, Richard Tubb, Philip Wise, and Phil Sullivan. Visitation will be on Monday morning from 9 a.m. until time for the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
