EUPORA -- Dania Marie Tubbs Kennedy, 41, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on a time of Reflections and Memories will be held at a later date.. at TUPELO CHAPEL OF MEMORIES . Visitation will be on a later date at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center located at 109 Rankin Blvd Extd in Midtown Tupelo. (condolences may be made at associatedfuneral.com.

