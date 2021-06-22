Wanda Katina Tubbs, 44, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2pm at Community Funeral Directors -Okolona. Visitation will be on today 3pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Okolona 30174 Hwy 41 Okolona. MS 38860. Burial will follow at United Memorial Garden Amory.

