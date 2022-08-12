Andy Tucker

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

James Andrew Tucker, 58, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham after battling pancreatitis and pneumonia. A lifelong Lee Countian, he was born on April 7, l964 to the late Murphy Tucker and Betty Mae Chaney Tucker, who survives. Andy spent his working life at Superior Products for 20 years where he was a tape edger. He became a master finish carpenter and built and remodel houses the rest of his life. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing, farming, gardening, NASCAR especially Kevin Horvick and Tony Steward and was often seen at Talledaga and being a big MSU sports fan. There will be no formal service. A time of visitation will take place from 1PM-2 PM Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will be private. Andy is survived by his mother, Betty Mae Chaney Tucker; his 4 children, Jon Paul Tucker of Oxford, Sara Tucker of Nettleton, Nicholas Tucker( Toni) of Houston and Stormy Sprayberry (Caleb) of Mantachie; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Vickie Lynn Tucker of Shannon; a nephew, Tomas Tucker of Nashville. Several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his dad, Murphy; 2 grandchildren, Dakota and Chloe and his grandparents.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.