Cathy Ann Tucker, 61, finished her work here on earth and began her new life in Heaven, completely healed, on Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1960, in Amory, MS, to the late Arbie D. "A.D." Roberts, Jr., and Bertie Mae Lucas Roberts. Cathy grew up in Lamar County and graduated from Sulligent High School. God put a drive in her life to be educated and initially she went and received an LPN from Bevill State. She was a nurturing and selfless person who always cared for others. Cathy then receieved her Associates Degree at ICC and later her Bachelor's in Elementary Education at MUW. She was a dedicated and loyal teacher with the Amory School System, teaching over 20 years, and lastly she taught Fourth Grade Science and Math at East Amory Elementary School. Cathy loved her students as her own children and over the years she planted many seeds of confidence, knowledge, and faith. She was an motivating educator, who pushed her children to think outside of the box and strive for excellence. Her other family, her coworkers, meant the world to her and her kind, thoughtful, and willing presence will be dearly missed on campus. The countless extra hours spent on children, even the childrens' outside family members who were need, were worth the sacrifice to her. The strength and core of her dedication, selflessness, and empathetic heart came from her faith in her Lord Jesus Christ. Cathy was a longtime member of Meadowood Baptist Church where she was actively plugged into missions, specifically Faithworks. She loved her church family and enjoyed serving her community by pouring into others. Cathy exemplified a humble servant and set a wonderful example for others to follow. Through church and school she touched so many lives in the County yet she would tell anyone that God got the credit for any impact made on them. Her best friend, in life, was her loving husband, Randy, and they were married on July 23, 1982. They were blessed by God with a daughter, whom she cherished dearly, and later a son-in-law, and two beautiful grandsons. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye and whenever she had a moment, she was with them. Although, she never seemed to stop to rest, she did like to listen southern gospel and contemporary Christian music, to read, cook, travel, quilt, and go camping with her family. Above all she loved to serve and because of that our community was greatly blessed. Cathy inspired, listened, touched, changed, and impacted many lives through her ministry work at school. Thankfully, she knew that her faith in Christ was all she needed to start her new life in the presence of her heavenly Father. She will missed dearly, yet those with the same Christian faith know that it is not merely "bye" yet a bitter sweet "see you later". She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Randy Tucker, Smithville; daughter, Jordan Tucker Baxter (Mitchell), Amory; grandchildren, Mason and Matthew Baxter, Amory; sister, Edith Sanderson (Q.T.), Hamilton, AL; nieces in nephews, Jamie Arendt, Samantha Burt, Stuart and Stacy Sanderson; Lisa Stockton; Misty Hendricks; and Tammy Woolbright; special friends, Harold and Sarah Hathcock; Rita and Ronnie Taylor; Lisa and Mike Mills; and Irene Westbrook. In addition to her parents, A.D. Roberts and Bertie Mae Lucas Roberts, she was preceded in death by her brother, Herman Roberts; sister, Glendale Roberts, and sister-in-law, Donna Stafford. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, MS with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. A private family burial will follow with Pallbearers being Stuart Sanderson, Stacy Sanderson, Harold Hathcock, C.J. Hathcock, Mark Gurley, and Mike Mills. Honorary pallbearers will be her co-workers at East Amory and her students. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. The family would like to give a special thanks to the ones who fervently prayed for her healing, they know that ultimately God has healed her. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Faithworks, c/o Meadowood Baptist Church, 1512 Hatley Road, Amory, MS, 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
