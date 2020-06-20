Franky Dale Tucker, 64, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1955, in Tupelo, to Ardine and Peggy Nell Wilson Tucker. He worked at Action Industries, Vend Foods, and Crestline. He enjoyed flower gardening, bee keeping, and his pet animals. Services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one brother, Rick Tucker of Hoover, Alabama; one aunt, Sue Sappington of Pontotoc; one nephew, Marc Tucker (Susan) of Saltillo; several cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared with the Tucker family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.