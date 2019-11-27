James M. Tucker, 90, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at The Meadows. He was born January 8, 1929, in Tishomingo County to Joseph and Susan Tucker. He was a World War II Veteran serving his country admirably in the United States Navy and was assigned to the USS Oregon City. He worked for Roadway Trucking Company for over 32 years. He was a member of Boguefala Baptist Church and a member of Center Star Masonic Lodge and a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was an accomplished mechanic and enjoyed working on electronics. Services will be 1 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Royce Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. His is survived by two daughters, Judy Doorenbos (David) of Mooreville and Peggy Tiblier (Johnny) of Ocean Springs; two sons, Michael "Mike" Tucker (Carolyn) and Thomas "Tommy" Tucker all of Mooreville; six grandchildren, Michael Tucker (Becky), Millie McAlilly (Rev. Chris), Barry Boren, Tony Wiygul (Stephanie), Torry Tucker and Jacob Tucker; seven great-grandchildren, Gage Boren, Rayce Boren, Lydia Boren, Meg Tucker, Thomas McAlilly, Micah McAlilly and Bolen McAlilly; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Clytee Tucker; two sisters, Mildred Tucker Riddle and Jane Kathryn McCarley; two brothers, William Hamilton Tucker and Joseph Goyer Tucker. Pallbearers will be Michael Tucker, Jake Tucker, Torry Tucker, Coley Wommack, Tony Wiygul and Gage Boren. Visitation will be 11 - 1 Saturday. The family would like to thank Dr. Ken Harvey and the staff of Countrywood Assisted Living for their care over the years. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
