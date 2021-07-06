Jim Tucker, 64, passed away Sunday, July 04, 2021, at his home in Cairo Community. Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.