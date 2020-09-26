Kimberly Denise Tucker, 43, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. A native of Lee County and lifelong resident, she was born September 5, 1977, the daughter of Roger Lee Clippard and Carolyn Martin Clippard. Kimberly worked for the family business, Clippard Construction until her health failed. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and listening to Jimmy Swaggart music. However, her greatest joy came from playing with her grandkids and spending time with her family. Kimberly leaves behind her husband, Stanley Stidham; her daughter, Ashley Simmons (Mack) of Shannon; her parents, Roger and Carolyn Clippard of Shannon; two stepsons, Justin Stidham (Bridgette) of Shannon and Jason Stidham (Sherry) of Mooreville; 11 grandchildren, Holly and Chloe Stewart, Zoey and Weston Simmons, Colby and Colton Stidham, Trent Harmon, Riley Elliott, Laken, Allie, and Haelyn Stidham; one sister, Kay Clippard; and six brothers, Chris, David, Zach, Wesley, Billy and Jordan Clippard; and a sister-in-law, Judy Flood. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Janie Potmesil; and her brother, Jeremy Clippard. Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Billy Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend at www.peguesfunerlhome.com. Pallbearers will be Mack Simmons, Justin Stidham, Jason Stidham, Colby Stidham, Trent Harmon, and Nathan Tackett. Weston Lane Simmons will serve as honorary pallbearer. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
