Mildred Underwood Tucker, 99, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 1, 1921, in Mantachie, Oliver B. and Verlie Wiggington Grissom. She was the oldest living member of New Hope Baptist Church where she had been a member for over 80 years. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed quilting, sewing, and cooking, especially pies. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Cody Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Ray Underwood (Wanda) of Hope Mills, NC, and George Mitchell "Mitch" Underwood of Mantachie; one sister, Myra Harper of Birmingham, AL; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lester Underwood and Joseph Tucker; two daughters, Linda Curtis and Peggy Gray; eight brothers and sisters; and her parents. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

