Bobby Joe Tucker, Sr., 76, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after complications from a stroke. He was born July 14, 1943 to the late Elvie Tucker and the late Ruby Jones Tucker in Itawamba County. Bobby served 6 years in the Mississippi National Guard at Fulton, where he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He met his wife, Betty Lansdell Tucker in April 1965 at Hughes Drive Inn in Fulton and married later that same year in September. They enjoyed 54 beautiful years of marriage. He retired from Red Cap after 12 years of service. He enjoyed camping, going out to eat, playing games on his Ipad, and sitting with their dog, Buddy. Bobby was an accomplished woodworker and could build anything with wood. He loved to watch westerns and spend time with his family and friends. . Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Boguefala Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Robert Winter officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Bobby is survived by his wife, Betty Tucker of Mooreville, daughter; Melissa (Jenny Hensley) Tucker of Cookeville, TN, son; Bobby (Sonya) Tucker, Jr. of Marietta, adopted daughters, Angie Lesley and Nancy Moss, both of Mooreville, sister; Barbara Tucker of Fulton, 2 brothers, Bruce (KC) Tucker of Blue Springs, and Gerald (Sharon) Tucker of Fulton, brother in laws; Scott (Nita) Blanchard of Mantachie, Roger (Debbie) Franks of Mooreville, and James (Geraldine) Lansdell of Mooreville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.