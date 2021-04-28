Larry Joe Tucker, Sr., 69, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Faulkner, Mississippi . Visitation will be on Friday evening, April 30, 2021 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Ruckerville, Faulkner.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.