Tucker, Sr., Major Donald Lee

Retired U.S. Army Major Donald Lee Tucker, Sr. 68, departed this life on January 2, 2021 at his residence in South Haven, Mississippi.
He was born on December 26, 1952 to the late Rose Hester Gray and Johnny Lee Tucker of New Madrid, Missouri. He attended elementary and high school in New Madrid. Donald continued his education at Rust College in Holly Springs, MS graduating in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science. While in Holly Springs, he was elected as the first African American election commissioner of Marshall County in 1976. After graduating from college, he joined the United States Army as an officer and retired with the rank of major. He served as a research and development officer and a company commander. He was awarded the following commendations for outstanding military service: The Meritorious Service Medal, 1st OLC Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, 1st OLC National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon. In addition to performing his duties as an officer, Donald was an amateur boxer and traveled around the country representing the United States Army. He was also a 32nd degree master mason.
Donald was a dedicated Christian and found a church home wherever he lived. At a young age, he joined the Bebe Memorial Methodist Church in New Madrid. His faith in God continued to grow as life took him to many different parts of the country. His last church home was Polk Chapel C.M.E. Church in Memphis, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Hester Gray and Johnny Lee Tucker; two brothers, Maurice Gray and Johnny Tucker, Jr.; and one sister, Tillie Booth.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of forty-four years, Barbara; one daughter, Barbette Joy Johnson (Cedric) of Houston, MS; two sons, Donald Tucker, Jr. (Felicia) and William Tucker all of South Haven, MS; five brothers, Terry Hicks (Zelma) of New Madrid, MO; James Tucker (Beverly) of St. Louis, MO; Harold Tucker (Carolyn) of Elizabethtown, KY; Ralph Tucker (Brenda) of Radcliff, KY; and Charles Lynnox (Kimberly) of Columbia, MO; four sisters, Diana Walker of Memphis, TN; Ernestine Gathing (Greg) and Carla Tucker both of St. Louis, MO; and Sharon Thomas (Eric) of St. Charles, MO; his mother-in-law, Bobbie Jean Catledge of Houston, MS; two brothers-in-law, William Catledge, of Houston, MS and Terry Catledge of Tupelo, MS; and three sisters-in-law, Virginia Wilson (Larry) of Houston, MS; Margie McPherson (Bernard) of Fredericksburg, VA and Brenda French of Houston, MS; four aunts, Pearline Wright and Ernestine Tucker both of St. Louis, MO; Alline Day of Elizabethtown, KY; and Mary Frances Gunn (Buddy) of Houston, MS; two uncles, George Thomas Smith (Mary) of Sikeston, MO; and Robert Lee Johnson of Wichita, KS; eight grandchildren: Skylar, Morgan, CJ, Madison, Taylor, Dallas, Summer, and Lucas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
