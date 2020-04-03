Melinda Ruth Tucker-Tazelaar, 57, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born in Amory on December 15, 1962 to the late Billy Wayne "Snuff" Tucker and Judy Dale Westbrook Sullivan. Melinda graduated from Aberdeen High School. She then attended Itawamba Junior College and the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of both IJC's All American Band and color guard as well as the Pride of the South Band. Melinda worked for Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell and Berkowitz Law Firm in Washington, D.C. for over 20 years. Melinda worked as an executive assistant to Senator Howard Baker. She also served as a Courtroom Deputy Clerk for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. Melinda met her husband, Tom, in 1994, and they were happily married in 2005. An elegant, studious, and proper southern lady, she was well respected and loved by her co-workers. Melinda was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and a member of the Monroe County Historical Society. Melinda was known for her kindness and selflessness throughout her community. She was family oriented and devoted to her husband, children, and siblings. In her free time, Melinda enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and reading. She also spent much of her time studying genealogy and her family tree. A loving, caring individual, Melinda will be dearly missed by her loved ones. The memories she cultivated with her family and friends over her lifetime will live on in the hearts of her loved ones forever. Melinda is survived by her husband, Tom Tazelaar, of Amory; her daughters, Heather Tazelaar (Nathan), Shannon Tazelaar (Tony); son, Andrew Stubblefield; sisters, Terri Lynn Tucker, Jennie Luker (Ray); brother, John David Tucker (Kathy); several aunts and uncles; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Carol Tucker. A private family graveside will be held at New Hope Cemetery in Hatley. Honorary pallbearers will include James Sundstrom, Dakota Sundstrom, Cody Shows, Jeremy Dubois, Camden Payne, Tucker Trull, and Cameron Trull. Honorary pallbearers will also include James Edward Riggan, James Kelly Doty, and Jeff Doty. Due to concerns of COVID-19 there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life event for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shawna Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund at Christian Chapel Church of Christ in Hatley, located at 60206 Hatley Detroit Road, Amory, MS 38821.
