Betty Swords Tucker Vaughn, 54, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on 2pm Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wed 12 noon to 2pm at Magnolia Suite (associatedfuneral.com to leave memories and condolences).

