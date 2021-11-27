Randell Curry Tuggle, 58, died Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center after a brief illness. Randy was born in Lockport, Ill. on May 3, 1963 to the late Robert Curry Tuggle and Patricia Ann Dye Tuggle, who survives. He attended Shannon Schools and spent his life work as a master diesel mechanic. He worked locally for Bud Coley Trucking and, the last 10 years for J and B Trucking. He was of the Primitive Baptist faith. Randy loved his Harley motorcycles, was an independent soul and a practical jokester and ever the prankster and would give you the shirt off his back. Poppie enjoyed his two grandchildren and was looking forward to the third on the way. A visitation was held on Saturday (11/27/21) from 2-4 PM at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo. The family observed private services, per Randy's request. Randy is survived by his 3 children; Cory Tuggle (Eva) of Brewer, Ethan Tuggle and Chelsey Tuggle both of Brookwood, Ala. 2 grandchildren, Alex Tuggle and LayLay Tuggle of Brewer; his mother, Pat Tuggle of Brewer; 3 sisters, Rhonda Weaver (Steve) of Shannon, Lynda Jackson (David) of Nettleton and Carla Stewart of Brewer. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family.
