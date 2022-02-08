Funeral Services for Marion Mack Tumberlinson, 79, will be Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church, Sturgis, MS, with visitation an hour before the service. He was born in Sturgis, MS June 12, 1942 to the late Butler and Christine Strickland Tumberlinson. He died Feb. 6, 2022 at Veterans Home of Oxford, MS. Marion served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Baptist Minster and a retired carpenter with the MSU Vet School. He was a member of Mt Olive Baptist Church in Okolona, MS. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Edwin Jeff and two granddaughters, Kayla Joyce and Heaven-Lee Grace Turnage. He is survived by son, Troy Tumberlinson (Angie) of Lexington, MA; daughter, Monica Tumberlinson Turnage (Kevin) of Gilbert, AZ; brother, Travis Tumberlinson of Pontotoc, MS; sisters, Pellie Tumberlinson Sentell of Corinth, MS and Alice Tumberlinson Rackley of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren, Dylan Turnage and Miracle Turnage of Gilbert, AZ, Halla Tumberlinson Sims (Braeven) of Norman, OK, Lina Tumberlinson of Norman, OK, and Gage Tumberlinson of Lexington, MA; And a host of nieces and nephews. Conducting the services will be Bro. Randy Rienhart of Houston, MS. Pallbearers will be Charlie Morgan, Bryce Morgan, Lee McMullen, Chris McBride, Donald Carmichael, and Bubba Harrington. Honorary Pallbearers will be Edwin Sentell and Jason Hill. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.
