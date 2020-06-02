After a courageous battle with cancer, David Ray Tune passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born September 18, 1942, to the late Johnny and Verlie Smith Tune in Columbia, TN or "God's country" as he referred to it. On April 17, 1964, he was united in marriage to his wife of 56 years, Nancy LaFrain Tune. Mr. Tune was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was in the Wholesale Grocery business for 35 years and then said he was between jobs ...meaning he was retired. He was a simple man with fewer wants than needs. As for hobbies, he did not have one, but he loved taking a piece of property and seeing what he could turn it into. He loved being with family and friends. However, when he was ready to get away from family he called a friend to take him for "a ride to go check his land." He enjoyed his daily excursion through town and drinking coffee with the guys. He was straight forward and you always knew where you stood with him...never a gray area. Other than his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Tune of Tupelo, MS and Sherrie Covington (Pat), of New Albany, MS; grandchildren, Josie Kate Reeves of Tupelo, MS, Walt and Anna Claire Covington both of New Albany, MS; sisters, Faye Boyette and Karen McGee (Jim), and brother Lane Tune, all of Tupelo, MS; half sisters, Louise Reed, Cora Hosea (Joyce) of Savannah, TN, Nadine Hinton of Waterloo, AL, Elizabeth Lyon (Don) of Holly Springs, MS, and Betty Wilson (Jim) of Coldwater, MS. Other than his parents, Mr. Tune was preceded in death by sisters Gertie Craig, Olean Shutt, Ann Elizabeth Putt and Carlene Davis; along with two brothers, John D. Tune and Willard Tune. Pallbearers are Gary Bailey, Seth Gaines, John Haynes, Ronnie Parker, John Taylor, Sammy Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers are Walter Johnson and Roger Keener. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany, MS with Bro. Griff Walker officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
