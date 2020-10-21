Sharon Louise Bledsoe Tunell, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. She was born February 13, 1961 to John Noel Bledsoe, Sr. and Mary Helen Browning Bledsoe. Sharon was a charter member of the Tupelo Community Church. Sharon was a long time employee of Jackson-Hewitt as a tax professional and at Bancorp South as a credit analyst. She enjoyed fishing, shopping at thrift stores, watching hummingbirds and growing beautiful flowers. The family will have a memorial service at a later time. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Michael Nelson Tunell; her daughter, Leah Eastman (Cory); two sons, Matthew McCary (Tiffiany) and Jacob Frost; a step-son, John Tunell; three sisters, Debbie Bledsoe Hammer (Mike), Susan Bledsoe and Kathy Brink Corson; one brother, Chuck Bledsoe; and four grandchildren, Addyson Tunell, Reese Tunell, Brady McCary and Alexa Eastman. Sharon leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from all over the U.S., to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lisa Bledsoe Reynolds and a step-daughter, Amanda Tunell. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
