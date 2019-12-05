BYHALIA -- Terry Lee Tunstall, 55, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Rabbit Ridge Rd in Marshall County. Services will be on Saturday December 7, 2019 11:00 at New Mt Gilliam M.B. Church 774 Stonewall Rd Byhalia. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery Red Banks. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.

