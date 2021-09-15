Amory/Conway, Ark-Gloria Vinson Turman, 69, met her Creator on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Sulligent, Ala. Gloria was born in Okolona on Dec. 1, l951 to the late James Vinson and Nona Pickens Vinson. She graduated from Okolona High School and attended Ole Miss. She spent most of her life in the Okolona/Amory area and moved to Hot Springs, Ark in 2007, eventually settling in Conway, Ark. A longtime member of the Meadow Wood Baptist Church in Amory, Gloria enjoyed going to Church, playing piano and singing. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and great and lively conversation with family and friends. A businesswoman, she owned a longtime successful firework stand in Amory and spent her final working years employed by Kroger. A service celebrating her life will be held at 6 PM today (Sept. 16, 2021) at the Meadow Wood Baptist Church in Amory with Rev. Lloyd Sweat, her pastor, officiating. A private family committal service will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc on Friday. Visitation will be from 5 PM-service time today at Meadow Wood Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Gloria is survived by her son, Zack Turman and his wife, Patsy of Hot Springs, Ark.; her daughter, Deborah Turman of Columbus; her beloved dog, Dusty, whom was her constant companion, and a host of family, loved ones and many wonderful friends everywhere. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Turman, her parents, James and Nona Pickens Vinson and her grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. Tom Pickens and Fannie Addison Vinson and George Vinson. Memorials may be made to Meadow Wood Baptist Church, 1512 Hatley Road, Amory, MS. 38821.
