April Ruth Miller Turner, 36, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. She was born July 11, 1983 in Columbus, the daughter of William Franklin Miller and Judy Wren Wallace. April worked as a Traffic Coordinator for WTVA and was a member of Discovery Church. She showed her strong faith in Christ through many unselfish acts and through volunteering in her church and community. April was a true example to others. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking and riding horseback. She loved her family and children and the special times they spent together. April had a great love of music and sang in multiple bands. This was inspired by her step father, Dennis, with whom she shared a special relationship. He was always there for her with guidance and unconditional love. April leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 11 years, Paul Turner of Pontotoc; three sons, twins Thomas and Timothy and Leeland; her mother, Judy Wallace Murphy and step-father, Dennis C. Murphy of Guntown; her father William Franklin Miller and her step mother, Michelle Bateman; two brothers, Matt Miller and wife, Miranda, of Pontotoc and Curtis Miller of West Point; a step-brother, Chase Bateman; her grandparents, Raiford and Gatha Wallace; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tupelo Humane Society or Hope Lodge in Memphis, Tenn. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
