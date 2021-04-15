Bobby D. Turner, 88, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home. He was born July 17, 1932, in Fulton, to Samuel and Mazie Weaver Turner. He was the owner of White Auto Store in Fulton, and also worked at Lummus Cotton and Gin Company for many years. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He enjoyed going to ICC basketball games and working in his yard. Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Hardens Chapel Cemetery in Fulton with Gene Voyles officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Danita Boyer (Don) of Brandon, Fl; one sister, Billye Wiygul of Fulton; two nieces, Debbie Curry (GA), and Joan White (Roy); one nephew, Mike Wiygul (Beverly), all of Fulton; two grandchildren, Sam Cowart (Tara) and Shannon Brewer (Jacob); five great grandchildren, Heather Oswalt, Matthew Oswalt, Caleb Cowart, Emily Brewer, and William Brewer; one great - great grandchild, Sadie Zander; special friends, Roland Owens and Myra Pearce. He was preceded in death one brother, Jerry Turner; one sister, Jayne Loden; and his parents. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com
