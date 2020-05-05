Bonnie Charles "Charlie" Turner, 85, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 22, 1934 in Itawamba County to the late Bonnie Wesley Turner and the late Christine Simpson Turner. He was a member of Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy. He was a lifetime resident of the Eggville Community. He was a retired truck driver and factory worker. A single paragraph cannot begin to cover the life and legacy this great man left behind. He touched so many people; young, old, and of every age, it made no difference. He had so many beautiful stories about his life to share that one simple tale would leave you wanting many more. No matter who you were or what you had planned to do his words and enthusiasm sucked you into another time and place. Charles' presence would leave you changed for that moment if not for forever. He influenced his coworkers and left them with such a positive impression it lasted for a lifetime. Many of them would seek him out years later just to say hello again. He knew Jesus as his personal friend and now they are sharing stories together. He was a man's man but he showed genuine love and care to everyone. He was a replacement "papaw" for many. Some of his favorite quotes were: "he was a rebuilt '34 model," "If I ever did anything to offend you, please forgive me," and "God bless you." Services will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Thorn, Bro. Ryan Napalo, and Bro. Jerry Grammer officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Wednesday at the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Union Grove Church of God Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Ouida Mae Turner of Tupelo; son, Charles Wesley (Shelia) Turner of Tupelo; daughter, Tammy (Eddie) Partlow of Saratoga, WY; grandson, Casey (Paige) Turner of Tupelo; granddaughter, Robyn (Ron) Hickerson of Pontotoc; great-grandson, Ronnie Lee Hickerson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: James Harold Turner, Tommy Gerald Turner, John Earl Turner, Joe Elbert Turner; sister, Patricia Ann Aldridge Honorary Pallbearers are Ben Hardin, Lynn Turner, Kim Turner, Tim Hubbard, George White, Jerry White Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
