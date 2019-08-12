DeAnne Jo "Dee" Turner, 50, resident of the Ecru Community, passed away Friday August 2, 2019 at her residence. Private Family Services and Interment are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Dee was born February 3, 1969 in San Antonio, Texas and is the daughter of John Weaver Turner of Ecru and the late Sonja Derr Turner. She was a graduate of the California Public School System and continued her education at Eastern Kentucky University. Dee was employed as a telephone operator for the Smokey Mountain Railroad in Dillsboro, North Carolina before moving to Ecru six years ago to be near her family. She had a passion for music and will be remembered as an accomplished vocalist and for her love of history. In addition to her father, she is survived by one brother Michael Sean Turner of Ecru. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Dee's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
