Donald Gus Turner, formerly of Pontotoc, passed away May 5, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS, after an extended illness. He was born October 20, 1947 to Isaac Augusta Turner, Jr. and Johnny Mae Turner. He attended Algoma High School, and served our Country in the Unites States Navy, having served two tours in Vietnam. Don was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had a great sense of humor, and brought joy and laughter to those around him. Due to the COVID 19 and the CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held at Williams Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with Rev. David Blackwell officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Don is survived by his sister, Rhonda Turner of Tupelo, MS; two brothers, Tim Turner (Gail) of Woodland, MS and Garry Turner (Terri) of Houlka, MS; nephews, Mike Ford (Kim), Gerren Turner (Stephanie), and Justin Turner; nieces, Melissa Caldwell (Tony), Dixie Lindley (Andy), Leeann Lesley (Rob), and Tanna Coleman (Jeremy); great nieces, Ellie and Abby McLellen, Cali Turner and Abella Coleman; three great-nephews, Max and Benjamin Turner and Pike Coleman. He was preceded in death by his parents, I.A. and Johnny Turner, and grandparents, Gus and Lizzie Turner and Dewitt and Zula Mae Turner. Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
