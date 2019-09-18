Doris Miles Tuner died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born December 22 to Andrew and Melvirda Stanford Miles. She was a 1955 graduate of Saltillo High School and went on to work for Kennedy Transfer and Storage as a bookkeeper for 40 years before her retirement. Doris enjoyed reading books and working jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Letson and her husband, Dale of Unity; two grandsons, Jason Letson and his wife, Deborah and Bryan Letson and his wife, Leah Beth all of Unity; 3 great-granddaughters, Kayton, Kenna and Klaire Letson of Unity; sister, Gloria Parker and her husband, Gerald of Saltillo; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 33 years, Bobby Turner who died in 1994; and three sisters, Louise Figures, Gladys Coggins and Mary Fay Stanford. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Eddie Boutwell officiating and special music by Bryan, Leah Beth, Deborah and Kayton Letson. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Figures, Tony Holcomb, John Shafer, Jason Letson, Tommy Coggins and Lee Hulsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Parker and Leon Hulsey. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Hospice Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center for the care and comfort they provided Mrs. Turner while she was there. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
