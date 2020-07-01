Dorman "Doc" Lewis Turner, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was well known for playing and singing music. He could quote lyrics to almost every song he had ever heard. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Vietnam. He was a proud member of the Wolfhounds 2nd and 27th. He was an active member of the Ecru Methodist Church. He was known as " Daddy D" to his grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Ecru Cemetery. Bro. William Montgomery will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife-Jean Turner; daughter-Brandi Glasson; son-Richie Turner; grandson-Tristan Glasson; Granddaughter-Amelie Turner; sisters-Cheryl Rogers (Mike) and Kay Brasher (Donny). Preceded in death by-father-Richard D. Turner and mother Rebecca King. Pallbearers-David Miller, Donald Miller, Tim Russell, Chris Rogers, Derek Bowman and Tristan Glasson; honorary-Wolfhounds 2nd and 27th.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
82°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 5:41 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.