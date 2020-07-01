Dorman "Doc" Lewis Turner, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was well known for playing and singing music. He could quote lyrics to almost every song he had ever heard. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Vietnam. He was a proud member of the Wolfhounds 2nd and 27th. He was an active member of the Ecru Methodist Church. He was known as " Daddy D" to his grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Ecru Cemetery. Bro. William Montgomery will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife-Jean Turner; daughter-Brandi Glasson; son-Richie Turner; grandson-Tristan Glasson; Granddaughter-Amelie Turner; sisters-Cheryl Rogers (Mike) and Kay Brasher (Donny). Preceded in death by-father-Richard D. Turner and mother Rebecca King. Pallbearers-David Miller, Donald Miller, Tim Russell, Chris Rogers, Derek Bowman and Tristan Glasson; honorary-Wolfhounds 2nd and 27th.

