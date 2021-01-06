Voyd Douglas "Peanut" Turner, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Tremont Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born September 1, 1945 to the late Willie Turner and the late Carrie Knight Turner. He retired from R&S Sand and Gravel. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering around his home on anything. Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday January 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Summerford and Bro. Jim Jackson officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday at Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Union Grove Church of God Cemetery. Survivors include his daughter, Melonie Lester of Clarksdale, MS; son, Steven (Cheryl) Turner of Isola, MS; daughter, Joy King of Amory; granddaughters: Haley (Matthew) Griffin, Jordan Turner, Brittany Turner, Grace King; grandson, Fred Turner; great-granddaughter, Alice Jade Griffin; great-grandson, Nash Pace; sisters: Mary Jackson and Earline (Jay) Baker both of Tremont. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Carol Turner and Shirley Faye Pounders; brothers: Paul Turner, Billy Joe Turner, Joshua Turner; sister, Willie Mae Turner Pallbearers are Nick Rakestraw, Patrick Garrison, Chris Montgomery, Sam Baker, Boyd Cap, Scott Bryant Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
