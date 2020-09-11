Evelyn Obine Taylor Turner, 91, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Oak Tree Plantation in Amory, MS. Born on July 27, 1929, in Troy, MS, she was the daughter of the late Chester Arthur and Ethel Louell Loggins Taylor. Evelyn grew up in a large family with eight siblings and throughout her life they remained close. She attended Beckham School and graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1947. While in high school, she played basketball and she was very competitive. A few months after graduation, she married William Lester "Red" Turner. Together they were blessed by God with two sons. She was a feisty woman who was not afraid of hard work. She first worked at Ben Franklin from 1953 until 1954. Evelyn then worked at Amory Garment, was later a Ward Clerk at Gilmore Memorial Hospital, and lastly she was a traffic cop at Amory Middle School. She loved the Lord, her church family and she always loved singing. She was strong in her faith. Evelyn made a joyful noise in church, East Amory Baptist Church, and at times she was a little off key. She was a lifelong member at East Amory where she served as the Secretary and Treasurer as well an active member of the Ladies Sunday School Class. Gospel was her favorite music and she liked traveling to Alabama to hear gospel and country music played. Evelyn was also a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and she made many friendships through the years. Evelyn had the gift of gab, was funny, and had a heart of gold. She always made people smile and she genuinely cared about others. An avid girls' basketball fan, she kept a close watch on her favorite team, Hatley High School. In her free time, she liked to travel with her siblings, search for treasures in yard sales, and collecting special what nots. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her. Left behind to treasure her memories is her son, Steve Turner (Pam), Amory; grandchildren, Carrie Perrigan (Richard), Matthew Turner, Whitney Baughman (Chris), Kelli Turner Rooks, Amanda Wideman (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Amber Hicks-Gordan, Darby Armstrong (Phillip), Micah Turner, Marley Rowland, Memrie Laney, Turner Baughman, Wesley Baughman, Genesis Sanderson (Skyler), Taylor Bonds (Jordan), and Cody Sheffield; great-great-grandchildren, Kipton Armstrong, soon to be Beau Armstrong, Karter Sanderson, Kyler Sanderson, Olivia Buchner, and Arabella Bonds; sisters, Nancy Lee Malone, Troy, Donna Fay Harris (Billy), Okolona, and Nedra Guyton (Charles), Houlka; daughter in law, Cathy Turner; sister-in-law, Barbara Rollins; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Lester "Red" Turner; her son, William Devan Turner; sisters, Thelma Morris, Mary Salvatierra; brother, Charles Alton Taylor; granddaughter, Lori Carter. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm at East Amory Baptist Church, Amory, with Bro. Roger Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Amory, Mississippi. Pallbearers will be Hank Harmon, Matt Turner, Micah Turner, Lee Chapman, Anthony Harris, and Larry Kuykendall. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday night, September 13, 2020, at East Amory Baptist Church from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorials may be made to East Amory Baptist Church or any Dimentia or Alzheimers Foundations.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.