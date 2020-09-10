AMORY -- Evelyn Obine Turner, 87, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Monday, September 14, 2020; 5:00 PM at East Amory Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at East Amory Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Masonic.

