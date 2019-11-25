Faye Turner, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at NMMC Hospice-Tupelo, with her three daughters by her side. She was a long-time faithful member of Carey Springs Baptist Church. For over forty years, she babysat and cared for children, which brought her great joy. She was known by everyone as Nanny. She is survived by her three daughters, Gloria Phillips, Teresa T. Conlee(Larry), and Darla Heath(Paul); one sister, Anna Loyce Marta; four grandsons, Chris Phillips(Jessica), Chad Phillips(April), Daniel Conlee(Chelsea) and Taylor Heath; two granddaughters, Lauren Heath and Lyndsey Heath; two great granddaughters, Caylee and Haylee Phillips. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray W. Turner; son, Rodney Ray Turner; and a son-in-law, QP Phillips. Services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2PM at Carey Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Junior Ritchie and Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Carey Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Chris Phillips, Chad Phillips, Daniel Conlee, Taylor Heath, William Holcomb, and Donald Brown. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 5-8PM at the church and Wednesday, November 27, 12PM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NMMC Hospice or Carey Springs Baptist Church.
