ASHLAND, MS -- Franklin Turner, 54, passed away Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at his home in Ashland. Services will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at with a visitation at the church also Sunday from 1:00 PM until service. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assited in the arrangements..

